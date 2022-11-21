Holiday travel comes with concerns of disruptions

Americans anticipating travel disruptions
Americans anticipating travel disruptions(KYTV)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After a flood of complaints, the U.S. Government has drawn a line in the sand with airlines. Even with airfares up 40%, millions of Americans still plan to travel for the holidays. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s already working on setting expectations with airlines for what flyers should experience.

”We saw unacceptable levels of cancellations and delays. Now part of that is the result of demand returning, people buying tickets as the economy came back and that’s good news. But the airlines have to be ready to meet that demand.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Since the pandemic, the airline industry has been trying to balance crew shortages, increased travel demand, inflation, and ever-changing safety measures.

Their struggles have resulted in 39% of people having a bad experience at airport; 65% of people said they had a poor or neutral travel experience; and 8% of people lost money because of flight disruptions.

As a result, the Federal Government recently announced that they’re making airlines pay more than $7.25 million in penalties. That’s in addition to the $600 million in refunds they’ve had to pay back to flyers. While the U.S. Department of Transportation is still working to hold airlines accountable for disruptions, flyers can use the new Airline Customer Service Dashboard to find out what their rights are.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Doyle and Ruth Lindsey celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

Latest News

A southwest wind and full sunshine will warm us into the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally warming up again!
Warmer temperatures this week
You’ll want to make sure you are properly prepping this year’s meal to prevent anyone from...
Thanksgiving prep and clean up: how to keep your home and family safe
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal