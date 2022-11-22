BBB warns of holiday online shopping scams

Online scams amp up during the holiday shopping season.
Online scams amp up during the holiday shopping season.(KYTV)
By Anna Johnson
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a big week for holiday shopping, in-stores and online, and it’s a big opportunity for online scammers, that’s according to the Better Business Bureau.

The agency is warning of online shopping scams that have already cost Americans $380 million this year. They say scammers will entice shoppers with hard-to-find items, low prices and fast delivery through a fake website, social media or email.

The BBB recommends looking out for warning signs like:

· prices that are too good to be true

· websites that don’t look legitimate – they may not have https as a part of the web address, they may include misspellings or poor grammar

· credit card payment failures – the vendor may ask for payment using apps like Zelle, Venmo or Paypal, or even gift cards.

The Better Business Bureau says to use a credit card whenever possible, because of their fraud protections. They also suggest researching the business you want to buy from by doing the following:

· check bbb.org for bbb business profiles and consumer reviews

· search for online reviews

· review the website’s url for misspellings or other errors

· examine the url with Google’s transparency report tool

· use a map app to verify the business’s address

· make sure you can pay by credit card, which offers the most protection against loss

· treat a social media or email ad with suspicion until you have investigated the company behind it

If you are the victim of an online purchase scam the BBB says you can use their bbb scam tracker to report a scam online. You can also file a claim on the website for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-ftc-help.

If your scam originates in Canada, you can contact the Canadian Antifraud Center online or call 1-888-495-8501 for scams.

If you did use your credit card to make a purchase involved in your scam, the BBB says to report the incident even if the transaction was not completed. Also, monitor your statements and if you suspect fraud, ask for a chargeback. It isn’t guaranteed, but many credit card companies will grant one.

More information is available on the Better Business Bureau website at BBB.org/scamstudies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
Nixa's McCauley Park playground torn down to make room for new park
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling
Springfield Police investigate car crashing into a pole and injuriing a pedestrian.
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

Latest News

MGN Online
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
O-Zone: Marionville 58, Southwest 34
Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue seeking help in finding stolen mobile adoption trailer