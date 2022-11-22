Branson man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage in Taney County.

Investigators identified the man as Yang Li who is now charged with second-degree sodomy.

The incident happened at Orchid Massage at the Branson Landing.

The victim, who we are not identifying, had visited the parlor many times before with her husband but this was the first time she was with Li alone.

“We called the police and they asked us if we could come back up there and give a statement,” said the victim. “We went to the hospital and got the forensic evaluation as well.”

While on her stomach she says Li’s touching went too far and that it happened quickly and unexpectedly.

”He was giving me a massage on my upper thigh and he went on the inside and his finger got right in my panty line,” said the victim. ”He was too slick with how he introduced the violation and that type of behavior doesn’t stop unless it is stopped.”

KY3 stopped by the business to get reaction to the charge and was told to call a phone number but no one answered.

Li is scheduled for a hearing in Taney County on December 13th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue seeking help in finding stolen mobile adoption trailer
Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage
Kanakuk
Sex abuse survivor files lawsuit against Kanakuk Minstries for fraud
Springfield Police investigate car crashing into a pole and injuriing a pedestrian.
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident