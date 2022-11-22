Branson man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage in Taney County.

Investigators identified the man as Yang Li who is now charged with second-degree sodomy.

The incident happened at Orchid Massage at the Branson Landing.

The victim, who we are not identifying, had visited the parlor many times before with her husband but this was the first time she was with Li alone.

“We called the police and they asked us if we could come back up there and give a statement,” said the victim. “We went to the hospital and got the forensic evaluation as well.”

While on her stomach she says Li’s touching went too far and that it happened quickly and unexpectedly.

”He was giving me a massage on my upper thigh and he went on the inside and his finger got right in my panty line,” said the victim. ”He was too slick with how he introduced the violation and that type of behavior doesn’t stop unless it is stopped.”

KY3 stopped by the business to get reaction to the charge and was told to call a phone number but no one answered.

Li is scheduled for a hearing in Taney County on December 13th.

