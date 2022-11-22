Cardinals Winter Warm-Up tickets go on sale Friday

Adam Van Grack, of Maryland, snaps a photo of his son Caleb, 9, wearing St. Louis Cardinal...
Adam Van Grack, of Maryland, snaps a photo of his son Caleb, 9, wearing St. Louis Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina's 2018 Golden Glove that was on display at the Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. (Laurie Skrivan,/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) (KY3)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tickets for the 26th Annual Cardinals Winter Warm-Up go on sale Friday, the team announced Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. The event is being held at Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium during Martin Luther King Jr, Day weekend, January 14-January 16. Saturday and Sunday, it runs from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and will run from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Three-day admission tickets can be bought by clicking here. Tickets are $50 for fans 16 and older and $25 for children ages 4-15; admission is free for kids under 4. Hotel packages at Live! by Loews and the Westin in downtown St. Louis also go on sale Friday. More information on that can be found here.

Proceeds from the Winter Warm-Up go towards Cardinals Care.

