Dry conditions make frying a turkey more dangerous this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Frying a turkey can be a delicious way to serve up this year’s bird, but it can be dangerous. Firefighters warn that an outdoor accident could lead to a significant fire if you’re not careful. Firefighters want you to keep these tips in mind to prevent having a fire in your backyard.

First, make sure the turkey is thawed. You can’t cook a frozen turkey. Placing a frozen turkey in a fryer full of hot oil can create flames that can reach 10 feet high. This is because once the oil boils, the turkeys’ water creates steam, forcing the oil to boil over.

Next, make sure to lower the turkey into the fryer carefully. If you drop it in too fast, it could cause the oil to spill over and ignite on the underneath flame.

“Don’t fry your turkey indoors,” said Battlefield Firefighter Reece Calton. “Don’t do it in the garage. Don’t do it on our covered patio. Make sure that it is completely outside, away from anything that is flammable.”

Due to our dry conditions this year, firefighters are encouraging everyone frying a turkey to be extra careful this year. If you do have a fire, it could lead to a grass fire that can cause a lot of damage to your home.

Cooking accidents make up 50% of all house fires in the United States. Firefighters say they receive three times as many calls reporting a kitchen fire on thanksgiving day than any other day of the year. Here are a few things to remember so you don’t have to make that 911 call.

First, Keep all flammable objects away from the stove and oven. That includes things like wooden spoons, oven mitts, and towels.

Next, never leave cooking unattended. Most kitchen fires start because someone isn’t paying attention.

“If you do have a grease fire on the stovetop, you do not want to add water to it,” said Calton. “You’re going to want to turn the burner off and either smother it if you have like a lid nearby and then just let it basically suffocate itself out.”

If you have an oven fire, keep the door closed and have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Another thing to keep in mind is to keep kids and pets out of the kitchen. This will prevent them from getting burned by spills and keep you from bumping into them or tripping over them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.