Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. soldiers say they are thankful, despite away from family

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - For many, it is not new, but for some at Fort Leonard Wood, this is the first holiday away from family.

Soldiers are preparing for the holidays by spending time with each other. They say you learn to make new traditions if you can’t be with the ones you love.

“It was tougher at first, but over time, you realize that the army is just like, it becomes your family, right? Like you make friends you’ve never had before. Like really, really close-up plans. And that makes it easier, honestly,” said SSG. Sondra Fotopoulous.

Fort Leonard Wood will serve its Thanksgiving dinner around midday Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.