‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says

A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - High-density lipoprotein cholesterol, often called “good” cholesterol, may not help determine heart health as well as previously thought.

During the 1970s, a study showed high levels of HDL cholesterol concentration were linked to a lower risk of heart disease. It was generally accepted and considered in assessments for the past few decades. However, that study was only based on white Americans.

According to a new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, low levels of HDL cholesterol are associated with increased heart disease risks for white people, but that does not apply to Black people.

Increased levels of HDL cholesterol do not appear to lessen health threats for either whites or Blacks.

Researchers say more studies need to be performed to help determine the differences in HDL and potential heart issues.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
Nixa's McCauley Park playground torn down to make room for new park
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling
Springfield Police investigate car crashing into a pole and injuriing a pedestrian.
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

Latest News

FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,...
Jury begins deliberating in Oath Keepers sedition trial
One person was killed and at least 20 more injured when a car drove through an Apple store in...
1 dead after SUV crashes into Apple store
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash