Live, Life, Well: Men are suffering in silence. The way you can help.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Canadian study shows half of the men surveyed score in the category of major depression. It says simply; more men are suffering in silence than you think.

In this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the issue of men’s mental health. Clinical Psychologist Doctor Jennifer Baker says depression and anxiety in men will look slightly different than in women. She says men don’t often recognize their own depression.

“It’s hard often for men to recognize that they’re depressed,” Explained Dr. Baker. “Although their wife or girlfriend or partner might recognize that, then secondly, it’s hard for them to ask for help to say, I need, I maybe need to talk to somebody that feels like they’re weak in some ways. So I think we have to make it normal. We have to make it okay for men to talk about the challenges they are experiencing.”

Baker says if you’re an employer or friend, encourage a man who seems to be struggling to talk to someone. It can make a big difference.

Baker also says a good man recognizes that he has strengths and weaknesses. And he’s not afraid to talk to someone about his hurts and challenges.

Dr. Baker has a podcast that focuses on the challenges men face in today’s society. You can listen here.

