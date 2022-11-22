Missouri Governor Parson naming new attorney general Wednesday

Governor Parson/Missouri
Governor Parson/Missouri(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will name the state’s next attorney general on Wednesday.

The governor is no stranger to naming a new attorney general. In 2018, Governor Parson named Eric Schmitt to the position after Josh Hawley won the election to the U.S. Senate. Earlier this month, Schmitt won an election for the U.S. Senate.

Governor Parson must also name a new state treasurer after Missourians elected Scott Fitzgerald to the office of auditor.

The governor will make his attorney general announcement at 9:30 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
MGN Online
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
Springfield Police investigate car crashing into a pole and injuriing a pedestrian.
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident
Nixa's McCauley Park playground torn down to make room for new park
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling

Latest News

Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. soldiers say they are thankful, despite away from family
Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. soldiers say they are thankful, despite away from family
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,400+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 150+ new cases
Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. soldiers say they are thankful, despite away from family
Temperatures will warm to around 60° across the Ozarks under blue skies.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry until Thanksgiving