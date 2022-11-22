Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening.

Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.

Police tell KY3 that impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash at this time. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Springfield City Utilities is on scene working on the pole that was hit.

Police are still investigating and are unsure of the condition of the female victim.

