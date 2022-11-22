Springfield-Branson National Airport preparing for busy holiday week of travel

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are preparing for a busy week of travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported 48,000 flights across the country on Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Airport officials remind you of a few things to make your travel smooth. Most important, give yourself plenty of time.

“People always say to me, why do I need to get to the Springfield airport early because I usually don’t have to wait,” said Kent Boyd of the Springfield-Branson National Airport. “You might have to wait if something goes wrong, especially at the checkpoint. Let’s suppose a piece of that security equipment breaks down. Let’s suppose that there’s a problem with the ticket. There’s just a whole litany of things that could go wrong.”

To cut down on your time in line, know your airline’s luggage requirements. Also, see what you need to take out of your carry-on when going through security. If you check a bag, keep your essentials with you, like prescriptions or necessary paperwork.

