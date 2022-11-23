28th annual Turkey Trot returns in person

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people will take the streets of downtown Springfield to participate in the 28th annual Turkey Trot.

It’s a Springfield family tradition. The Turkey Trot will kick off at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Morning. More than 6000 people are expected to participate in this year’s run. The race raises money for the Developmental Center of the Ozarks in Springfield and the Springfield Greene County Park Board Youth Recreational Scholarship Fund. The event also serves as one of the biggest food drives for Ozarks Food Harvest. The race will take place downtown, and some roads will be closed to traffic while runners are on the course.

This is the first year the event has been held in person since the pandemic. Park officials say they are excited to be back in person.

“We had two years of virtual races.,” said Jenny Filmer Edwards with the Springfield Greene County Park Board. “The last two years, we were unable to gather in person for safety reasons, but we are so glad to be back in person. It is kind of hard to keep up the momentum when you’re not together. So we’re really looking forward to being together and a real live Turkey Trot event.”

If you want to participate in this year’s race, you can register in person on race day. The cost is $30 for children and $35 for adults. The race will begin at 8 a.m. and finish around 10 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.