CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Krystal Michelle Green, 39 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft. 39-year-old Krystal Green also pleaded guilty to a charge of escape or attempted escape. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent.

Officers describe Green as approximately 5′11″ tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left inner forearm of clouds with a cross, and the number 306 on the cross.

Investigators say Krystal Green has connections in Springfield, St. Louis and Kansas City. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information to puts her behind bars.

