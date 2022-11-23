FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain still on the way tomorrow

Good Wednesday afternoon to you all. Our Thanksgiving Eve has been a quiet one so far as cloud cover continues to build. It’s a sign that our next cold front to the west is on the way. Plus, we also have the upper-level low in the Northern Rockies. That will also come into play as we work through the holiday weekend.

The upper-level low in the Rockies and an incoming cold front will change things up over the next several days. (KY3)

While there’s a slim chance that a random shower could try to sneak into our far western counties late this afternoon, the vast majority of us will continue to see cloud cover build for the rest of the day. We’ll have to wait until later for additional moisture to saturate the lower atmosphere and allow better rain chances to return.

Our weather will solely focus on building cloud cover through the day. (KY3)

Even with the increasing clouds, the south wind between 7 and 15 mph will still push highs into the upper 50s for this afternoon. Some spots near the state line and into northern Arkansas could hit 60° before the day is done.

Even with increasing clouds, we'll have highs above average in the upper 50s this afternoon. (KY3)

While rain chances won’t build through the day and for much of the evening, the better moisture will change that after midnight as we head into Thanksgiving. The incoming cold front will force more moisture into the Ozarks and get our rain chances going. Areas along and south will see chances for steady to light to sometimes moderate rain build in. While it looks as though a sharp cutoff leaves areas northwest of I-44 dry, we still can’t rule out some scattered showers for those areas as Thanksgiving gets going.

After a mainly dry evening, the better rain chances will build in overnight & into Thanksgiving morning. (KY3)

The rain chances will continue during the morning hours and into the early afternoon. By late afternoon and Thanksgiving evening, some drier air will return and leave us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

While Thanksgiving starts with rain, we'll get some dry time to return for Thanksgiving afternoon and evening. (KY3)

With the clouds and rain chances in the forecast, it will stay quite cool for Thanksgiving this year. After lows drop back into the middle 40s, we’re expecting highs to only top out in the lower 50s across the area.

Highs will drop back into the lower 50s for Thanksgiving Day. (KY3)

Thankfully, it won’t be nonstop rain chances for the rest of the holiday weekend. Friday will be dry as we wait for the upper-level low to come in. However, it will be cool behind the front with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 40s across the Ozarks. Highs will stay in the upper 40s to near 50° through the rest of the weekend. Plus, rain chances will return for parts of Saturday and Sunday.

While rain won't be around all weekend, temperatures will stay on the cool side. (KY3)

Saturday will start with cloud cover building through the morning. Then, the upper-level low will bring in the next round of steady showers through the Ozarks Saturday afternoon and keep them around through early Sunday morning.

With the upper-level low passing through after Friday, we'll see another round of rain on the way. (KY3)

While the possible rain totals for Thanksgiving Day will range between a tenth and three-quarters of an inch, the rain chances for Saturday and early Sunday could bring totals for the whole weekend between half an inch and over an inch of rainfall. While some would have liked a quiet holiday weekend, this will be beneficial rainfall with no wintry surprises thrown into the mix.

With rain chances Thursday & Saturday, we'll have a chance to see some accumulating rain across the Ozarks. (KY3)

Early next week looks milder with highs in the upper 50s for Monday and highs in the 60s on Tuesday. By Tuesday and the middle of next week, we’ll keep an eye out for our next strong storm system to head our way.

A strong storm system wants to come our way with thunderstorms Tuesday and much colder air behind it. (KY3)

It still appears that we could have rain and thunderstorms (some strong to possibly severe) late Tuesday and possibly into early Wednesday. While we keep an eye on that part of the forecast, we’ll also watch the colder air expected to come in behind it. That colder air will take us out of the 60s Tuesday to daytime temperatures near 40° by next Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.