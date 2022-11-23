Former high school coach charged with new sex crimes involving student Hickory County student; previously accused of similar crimes in Iron County

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Former high school coach Charles Dryer faces more charges after another teenager accused him of rape.

The Hickory County Sheriff says Dryer was arrested Wednesday. He faces charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and sexual contact with a student. These new charges date back between 2009 and 2011 when Dryer was a basketball coach in Hermitage. The girl was a student in the Hermitage School District.

Investigators say the teen told investigators that Dryer called her one evening to go on a drive, and that’s when she says the sexual contact happened.

Dryer was suspended from duty in 2011 due to “an investigation by the school district into his activities with female students and subsequently terminated.”

KY3 reported in 2021, Dryer was charged with rape and sodomy involving two girls in Iron County from back in 2008.

The Iron County School District previously released this statement to KY3 News.

On October 26, 2021, we were notified by the Viburnum Police Department that one of the District’s former employees was being charged with allegations of serious misconduct against minors. According to the charging documents, the alleged misconduct occurred almost 15 years ago.

The District has and will continue to fully cooperate with the swift investigation of the Police Department. As the charges proceed through the criminal justice system, we will monitor the situation closely and take any further actions that are necessary.

The District has a zero-tolerance policy in regards to inappropriate contact between staff and minors. Safety is of the utmost importance to our District, and we remain keenly focused on our commitment to provide a quality education in a safe environment for all of our students.

He also served as a Weaubleau High School basketball coach from 2016 until April 2021.

While Dryer was under investigation in Iron County, Weaubleau’s School Board President Zane Durnell, says Dryer was placed on leave and later resigned. Durnell says there was no evidence a crime was committed in the Weableau School District.

The Weaubleau School District previously released this statement to KY3 News.

Mr. Dryer was employed by the District from August 2016 through April 2021. During his time with the District, he served as P.E teacher and Basketball Coach. He no longer works for the District. Because personnel records are confidential pursuant to the District’s policies, the District is not able to provide additional specific information regarding Mr. Dryer’s employment.

The District conducts all legally required background checks on prospective employees and does not hire individuals who have unacceptable background check results. Any time there are allegations against a staff member of the District, we promptly investigate and take appropriate remedial action, and work with the Children’s Division and/or law enforcement to assist with their investigations. The District has not received information or allegations that any student of the District has been in an inappropriate or unsafe situation related to a staff member or former staff member of the District.

In 2003, Dryer was also convicted of domestic assault. That sentence was suspended. A judge placed him on two years of probation.

Court documents do show that he does have a caution warning because he is quoted as “known to be violent.”

With these new charges in Hickory County, investigators asked for a warrant to be issued in part because DYER lives only one block from a Hermitage school. He is also believed to have had contact with minors despite bond conditions saying he can’t. Court documents say his wife’s Facebook page displayed photos of him with minors.

We spoke with Dryer’s lawyer via email, who wrote, “Charley will be entering a plea of ‘not guilty at his next court appearance, and we will begin our investigation into the facts of this case.”

We reached out to the Hermitage School District today for comment, but they were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.