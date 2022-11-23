Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night

Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside...
Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium.(CBS Newspath)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near Rivers Lake after the game, according to one person who witnessed the chaos. He said that the fight broke out as things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge, CBS News reported.

After a couple of seconds of scuffling, one of the men grabs the other and pulls him towards the railing, lifting him over the side and pushing him onto the elevated stairs below.

Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium.

Bystanders yelled for the man to stop as he pushed the other over the side, and according to a witness, a number of them followed him as he attempted to flee from the area.

It was unclear if any arrests were made or if the man suffered any injuries after landing several feet below the bridge.

The Inglewood Police Department said that they were made aware of the video on Tuesday and launched an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
Orchid Massage Branson Landing.
Branson man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage
Charles Dryer/Iron County Jail
Former Missouri High School basketball coach faces new charges
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he appointed Andrew Bailey as the next Attorney General...
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new attorney general
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new attorney general
PICTURES: Missouri Governor Parson appoints new attorney general
The St. Louis Rams logo is seen during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game...
St. Louis City, County and RSA reach agreement on splitting Rams settlement funds
Robberies are up historically this time of year, how to keep your home safe
Burglaries historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe