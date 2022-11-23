St. Louis City, County and RSA reach agreement on splitting Rams settlement funds

File photo of money
File photo of money(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Regional Sports Authority (RSA) have agreed on how to split money that was gained from a lawsuit settlement pertaining to the Rams relocation.

As of January 2023, St. Louis City will receive $250 million plus an additional $30 million on contingency, St. Louis County will receive $169 million and the RSA will receive $70 million.

News 4 is working on getting more details on the agreement.

correction: A previous version of this story stated that the settlement money pertained to the NFL.

