Ozark County woman faces murder charge for death of infant in her care

The Ozark County prosecutor charges Sondra Clark with second-degree murder and endangering the...
The Ozark County prosecutor charges Sondra Clark with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of the three-month-old on August 26, 2015.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UDALL, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark County woman faces murder charges for the death of an infant in her care.

The Ozark County prosecutor charges Sondra Clark with second-degree murder and endangering a child’s welfare for the three-month-old’s death on August 26, 2015.

The coroner confirmed the baby died from cardiac arrhythmia due to hypoxia. Investigators say Clark admitted to drug use after laying the child to bed. Investigators say while in an incapacitated drug‐induced state, Sondra rolled over while sleeping onto the infant, resulting in unresponsiveness.

