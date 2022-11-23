Robberies historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an excellent time to secure your home as many pack up for holiday travel.

Springfield police say robberies tend to climb this time of year, and local security businesses are seeing an uptick in services,

“A lot of people are wanting to feel safer in their homes and protect their business assets, and so we’ve been very busy surveying homes and businesses,” said Telly Jenkins, Atlas Security. “If you have a security system at your home, make sure and test it to make sure it’s working properly.”

Telly Jenkins works with Atlas Security and says to make sure your trash is taken out, the mail isn’t sitting out, and your lights are working properly.

“We believe that there is a spike in crime on the rise this time of year, especially with all the packages and stuff being delivered at homes,” said Jenkins.

Springfield Police are also helping out by patrolling neighborhoods as much as possible.

“Make sure that your neighbors know your travel schedule so you can look out for each other that’s part of being part of the community,” said Lt. Mark Foos, Springfield Police.

Foos emphasizes how important it is to ensure your lights are on a timer and not post on social media that you’re gone.

“It shows that there’s a presence of somebody inside the house even though there might not be somebody there,” said Foos.

