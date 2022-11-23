Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Pie Twists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for fall.

Pumpkin Pie Twists

Ingredients:

1 can crescent roll sheet

1/2 cup pumpkin pie filling

2tbsp+1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 tbsp sugar

1 cup whipped cream.

Roll out the crescent sheet. Cover the bottom half of the sheet with pumpkin pie filling and fold the uncovered half over the covered half, completely covering all pumpkin pie filling. Cut the sheet into 1/2-inch wide strips. Twist each strip to create a bit of a spiral effect and the. Place onto a lined sheet tray. Repeat with all other strips. Combine sugar and 2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle twisted strips with sugar mixture. Bake in a 400-degree oven until golden brown. Combine whipped cream with the remaining spice. Serve strips warm or room temperature with whipped cream for dipping.

The recipe serves six to ten.

