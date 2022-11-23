Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Pie Twists

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for fall.

Pumpkin Pie Twists

Ingredients:

1 can crescent roll sheet

1/2 cup pumpkin pie filling

2tbsp+1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 tbsp sugar

1 cup whipped cream.

Roll out the crescent sheet. Cover the bottom half of the sheet with pumpkin pie filling and fold the uncovered half over the covered half, completely covering all pumpkin pie filling. Cut the sheet into 1/2-inch wide strips. Twist each strip to create a bit of a spiral effect and the. Place onto a lined sheet tray. Repeat with all other strips. Combine sugar and 2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle twisted strips with sugar mixture. Bake in a 400-degree oven until golden brown. Combine whipped cream with the remaining spice. Serve strips warm or room temperature with whipped cream for dipping.

The recipe serves six to ten.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
Orchid Massage Branson Landing.
Branson man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage
Charles Dryer/Iron County Jail
Former Missouri High School basketball coach faces new charges
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Pie Twists
Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates
Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates
Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates
Taste of the Ozarks: Creamy Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Creamy Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Soup