VFW post 3404 host “Veterans Stand Down” event

VFW post 3404 is hosting an event today called "Veterans Stand Down" to help connect veterans...
VFW post 3404 is hosting an event today called "Veterans Stand Down" to help connect veterans to services and resources in the community.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday.

“Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, food pantries.

“There used to be an annual thing in Springfield down at the Expo Center that was big,” said VFW Post Commander Arnold Wilkerson. “It was not only for veterans. It was for all homeless in the city since COVID hit. They’ve not been providing that.”

VFW posts in Greene, Christian, and Polk counties are offering transportation to the event. Veterans will be connected with local organizations for assistance and receive a backpack with clothes and food before they leave. “Veterans Stand Down” will be at VFW post 3404 on Atlantic Street from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
Orchid Massage Branson Landing.
Branson man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
Springfield Police investigate car crashing into a pole and injuriing a pedestrian.
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

Latest News

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) blocks a shot from Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24)...
Nembhard’s 25 carry Creighton past Arkansas in Maui thriller
Robberies historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe
Charles Dryer/Iron County Jail
Former southwest Missouri High School basketball coach faces new charges
Robberies are up historically this time of year, how to keep your home safe
Robberies historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe