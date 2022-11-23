VFW post 3404 host “Veterans Stand Down” event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday.

“Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, food pantries.

“There used to be an annual thing in Springfield down at the Expo Center that was big,” said VFW Post Commander Arnold Wilkerson. “It was not only for veterans. It was for all homeless in the city since COVID hit. They’ve not been providing that.”

VFW posts in Greene, Christian, and Polk counties are offering transportation to the event. Veterans will be connected with local organizations for assistance and receive a backpack with clothes and food before they leave. “Veterans Stand Down” will be at VFW post 3404 on Atlantic Street from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.