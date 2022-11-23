What’s Going Around: Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Parents need to make sure toddlers have good hand hygiene and cover their mouth when they cough or sneeze to prevent Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease from spreading
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Kids are social creatures, often playing and learning as a group but, with the fun, comes a lot of germs.

“So hand Foot and Mouth Disease is a viral illness that is more common in the fall and it’s really more common in our younger populations,” said Greg Miller, a Family Medicine Doctor at Lake Regional Health System.

Miller said Hand, Foot and Mouth spreads very easily in places like daycares and in-door play areas.

“A lot of viruses spread either through direct contact, meaning dirty hands, or through droplets spread by coughing, sneezing, and congestion,” said Miller.

Miller said parents will be able to see the symptoms of Hand, Food and Mouth on their child’s skin.

“It can cause a rash that breaks out on your hands, feet and mouth,” said Miller. “It’s highly contagious and it can cause kids to be pretty fussy and irritable.”

With fever and a sore throat also symptoms, Miller said there are some things parents can do to make their child more comfortable.

“Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is it’s a self limited illness and usually just symptomatic relief depending on the age of your child, like Tylenol or Ibuprofen if needed,” said Miller.

Miller also said there are things parents need to watch for.

“One of the bad things with Hand, Foot and Mouth is the mouth that sores can get bad enough to where children really don’t want to eat because it hurts when they eat,” said Miller. “Doing things at that time to try to avoid dehydration is really important. Then if you feel like your child may be getting dehydrated, that would be a good time to call your doctor. "

Miller said parents need to make sure their kids are washing their hands often and covering their mouth when they sneeze or cough.

Miller also said clinics at Lake Regional Health System are seeing a lot of respiratory viruses like RSV, influenza and Covid. He suggests for everyone to get their flu vaccine, especially near the holidays.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
Orchid Massage Branson Landing.
Branson man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
Springfield Police investigate car crashing into a pole and injuriing a pedestrian.
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

Latest News

Live, Life, Well: The way men deal with depression
Depression in Men
Live, Life, Well: Men are suffering in silence. The way you can help.
Clinicians at Mercy are seeing a lot of patients coming in with the stomach flul.
What’s Going Around: Stomach Flu
Strep throat is most common for people under 21 years old.
What’s Going Around: Strep Throat