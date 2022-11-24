$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark

A Missouri man is now $50,000 richer after matching four-white ball numbers and the Powerball number in a recent drawing.(Source: Missouri Lottery Twitter Page)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It was one of six $50,000 winning tickets sold for the Nov. 7 drawing. Two $1 million prizes and a $100,000 prize were also won on Powerball tickets sold in Missouri for the same drawing.

The numbers drawn that night were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball number was 10.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $30 million. Since the Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion is activated through Nov. 26. This gives players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

Players who purchased tickets in Christian County in 2022 won more than $10.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses in 2022, and education programs received more than $1.4 million in appropriated lottery proceeds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

