Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks

Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years
As you get ready to gather with your family, here are some ways to reduce your risk of getting sick over the holidays.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.

“Flu is incredibly unpredictable but considering that we’re seeing it this season so high early on, that is a concern,” said Kendra Findley, Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “You need to take steps to protect yourself.”

Kendra Findley with the health department says the flu tends to spread after big holiday gatherings and to ensure sick family members stay home, especially if you are in a risk group.

“We’re most worried about are those over the age of 65 and infants and pregnant women,” said Findley. “Wear a mask, social distancing, and stay away from those who may be sick.”

We spoke with a family in the Ozarks having a smaller gathering than usual.

“Our Tulsa kids aren’t coming because they have ear infections and sore throats,” said Tracy Lipscomb. “I’m happy they are taking proper precautions but also sad because we will really miss them.”

If you need to schedule the flu or COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

