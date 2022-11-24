Holiday spending plan could keep your budget on track this season

Have a plan to pay back charged purchases as soon as possible
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - The National Retail Federation predicted holiday shopping this year will approach $1 Trillion, up 6-8% over 2021. To make sure your holiday budget doesn’t balloon, the best strategy is to make a spending plan.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, shared several tips to rein in holiday spending:

  • Make a budget and stick to it
  • Try to avoid using credit cards and pay with cash
  • If you have to use a credit card, use one with rewards points
  • Make a plan to pay back any credit cards charges as quickly as possible

A recent study from our partners at NerdWallet reported that 31% of 2021 holiday shoppers have still not paid off their holiday shopping debt.

The study also estimates that holiday shoppers will spend an average of $823 in 2022.

NerdWallet had several tips to lower holiday spending:

Keep receipts handy: if you have purchased an item you see cheaper elsewhere, many retailers will offer price matching or offset price drops

Compare, compare, compare: There are many apps and browser extensions available to help find the lowest price on items

Talk to friends and family about scaling back: Discuss setting a price limit or doing a gift exchange instead of buying for everyone

