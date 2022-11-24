PICTURES: Mizzou’s Marching Band participates in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri represented the state of Missouri in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Marching Mizzou Marching Band led the parade after stepping off from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West. Once they reached Macy’s Herald Square, Marching Mizzou performed an arrangement of Mizzou alumna Sheryl Crow’s No. 1 hit, “All I Wanna Do.”

The band features 350 members.

