PICTURES: Runners brave the cooler weather for Springfield’s Turkey Trot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Runners took to the streets on Thanksgiving morning for Springfield’s annual Turkey Trot.

The race rolled through downtown Springfield. Thousands participate in the annual race.

The race raises money for the Developmental Center of the Ozarks in Springfield and the Springfield Greene County Park Board Youth Recreational Scholarship Fund.

