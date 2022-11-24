Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy.

Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to call the police with break-ins,” said Vanderpool. “Not the first time we’ve seen police around saying somebody’s house has been broken into or vehicles been broken into.”

The suspicious activity happened in the Neighborhood of W Farm Rd 174 and N Westwood Ave.

Neighbors said police arrived quickly after they were called, but the person left before anything happened. Vanderpool said recently, suspicious activity has been picking up around this area.

“Due to the economy right now, people are starting to get more desperate to feed their families, and they’re going to crime,” said Vanderpool. “Has definitely gotten worse in the past few years.”

Neighbors said they recommend everyone to get security cameras for peace of mind, and authorities agree.

“Doorbell cameras are a life changer,” said Republic Police Officer Cristopher Obrien. “Outside cameras as well, keep you and your valuables safe.”

Republic police officers said they have more issues with people looking into cars during the holidays, so keep valuables covered.

“Keep gifts or any valuables out of sight if you can keep them in the trunk of your car,” said Officer Obrien. “If you have a blanket, I know a lot of people keep blankets in the car.”

Police said to use blankets or anything to cover items if you have can, and always lock your doors.

Scholbrock said she hoped their neighbors do the same after they saw this.

“Always make sure the cars are locked,” said Scholbrock. “We don’t keep anything valuable. We don’t show anything, same way with the house too.”

Republic police officers said if you ever see anyone trying to get into your car, immediately call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.