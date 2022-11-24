SPD investigates terroristic threat made towards cancer center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating terroristic threats made towards the Hulston Cancer Center on Nov. 8.

According to the probable cause statement, Carl E. Keller called the facility and spoke with a receptionist about how Keller was upset his friend did not receive their medications.

Keller allegedly threatened to come to the center with a shotgun, take the doctor responsible for calling in the prescription hostage, and take the doctor to the pharmacy himself to get the prescription filled.

Keller is currently being held in the Greene County Jail.

