Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities is reporting power outages in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash.
The utility’s outage map shows nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages center around Grant Beach Park.
A vehicle hit a utility pole, damaging lines. CU says the repair should not take too long.
