Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities is reporting power outages in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash.

The utility’s outage map shows nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages center around Grant Beach Park.

A vehicle hit a utility pole, damaging lines. CU says the repair should not take too long.

