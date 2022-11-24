Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers

Courtesy: CU
Courtesy: CU(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities is reporting power outages in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash.

The utility’s outage map shows nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages center around Grant Beach Park.

A vehicle hit a utility pole, damaging lines. CU says the repair should not take too long.

