Two people charged with assault in Barry County

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons.

The incident occurred on the evening of Nov. 9. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cassville with multiple head wounds. The victim said the suspects hit him in the head several times with a semi-automatic hand gun which caused several cuts on the victim’s head.

Mugshot of Sarena Tucker (Barry County Jail)

Bond is currently set at $50,000 for both Swift and Tucker. Both are still being held in the Barry County Jail.

