On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is expected to bounce back this year. Inflation, will bring out the bargain hunters. Don’t let the hustle and bustle distract you. Thieves will be watching. On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds showed just how easy it is to become a target.

Life is busy. Sometimes we forget to think like a crook. Never fear, On Your Side can help.

Clean and clear your vehicle. Shipping boxes show your name and address. Receipts can also display personal information. Never leave out medication bottles.

Important papers go in the glove box. Put your shopping bags in the trunk. Or be sure to cover them with coats or blankets.

