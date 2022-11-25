Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Shoppers, police, and outlets all have safety at the front of their minds during this holiday shopping season.

The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday.

For many, Black Friday shopping has become a tradition.

“We’ve been doing this for years, it’s a lot of fun,” said John Uphaus. “Grandkids come down, we camp out, and just have a lot of fun out of it.”

Uphaus says he and his family normally eat Thanksgiving dinner, and wake up early the next morning to camp out. He and his grandson Micheal Bell were out at the Branson Landing at 5 a.m. First in line for the blowout giveaway event.

“It’s been a long morning,” said Bell. “Kind of used to it though, we’ve been doing this family tradition for about seven years now. We brought some donations, hopefully, have a better chance at winning something, and just having a good time.”

But while those are the only things on shoppers’ minds, local law enforcement is more concerned with security, something the Landing and Branson PD says it’s well familiar with.

“The Black Friday and Thanksgiving Holiday is something that Branson has had for years and years,” said Lt. E.J. Jones “We’re very familiar with traffic patterns and very familiar with possible criminal activity. We’re doing everything we can to curb that and make everyone’s visits to Branson enjoyable.”

The Landing has a full security team in place, keeping an eye on the ground. Meanwhile, Branson PD and EMS watch traffic and standby for any emergencies.

“We’ve got a full squad of officers that will be working each day through the weekend, we know what it demands,” said Lt. Jones. “During this holiday season, there are several police officers, Branson Fire, and Branson EMS who are working to make sure everybody is safe.”

Branson PD says it feels prepared, wanting to remind shoppers to help do their part as well.

“Cover it up, don’t leave things out in the open,” said Lt. Jones. ‘Whenever thieves see them, that gives them the opportunity and if we remove the opportunity by them not seeing it, then it usually goes a lot better for the individual.”

