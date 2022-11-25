CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County man wanted for assault and violating a protection order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Drayden Kile Denis, 23 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times.

Drayden Denis has a large scar on the left side of his chin. He also has a tattoo of the Bible passage, ‘Philippians 4:13′ on his right forearm. Court records show Denis has lived in Billings and in Springfield.

Drayden Kile Denis, 23 Tattoo on right forearm (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you see this man do not approach him. Call 911.

You can also make an anonymous tip to the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

