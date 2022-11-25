CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County man wanted for assault and violating a protection order

Drayden Denis also pleaded guilty to stealing and possession of a controlled substance.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Drayden Kile Denis, 23
Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times.

Drayden Kile Denis, 23
Drayden Denis has a large scar on the left side of his chin. He also has a tattoo of the Bible passage, ‘Philippians 4:13′ on his right forearm. Court records show Denis has lived in Billings and in Springfield.

Drayden Kile Denis, 23 Tattoo on right forearm
If you see this man do not approach him. Call 911.

You can also make an anonymous tip to the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

