FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Friday before rain chances return

Good Friday afternoon to you all. Mother Nature turned things around quickly for this Black Friday! We had a chilly Thanksgiving this time around with highs around 50° the other day and periods of rain that left behind about half an inch on average. Some spots saw a little bit more than that before the rain chances tapered off late last night.

Our clouds and rain chances left behind minor rain amounts on Thanksgiving. (KY3)

Fast forward to today, we better enjoy all the sunshine that we can get today and mostly clear skies to start the evening out. I say that because the main upper-level low to our southwest is ready to bring another round of clouds and rain chances our way.

The upper-level low over New Mexico & Texas will head our way after today. (KY3)

After our cold start this morning, our light breeze and sunny skies have been warming us up nicely so far. I still see temperatures set to top out in the middle 50s across the Missouri Ozarks while some upper 50s are possible for highs today in northern Arkansas!

Under quiet skies, we'll have temperatures push into the middle to upper 50s today. (KY3)

After mostly clear skies to start the evening out, clouds will start to build in from the south through the overnight and into Saturday morning. While it will be cold start with lows in the middle to upper 30s, we’ll stay dry during the morning. That will change once we get into Saturday afternoon.

After clouds build from the south through Saturday morning, rain will return starting in the afternoon. (KY3)

Rain will move in from the southwest and spread across the rest of the area during the afternoon. Highs will be kept around 50° again, much like Thanksgiving.

Returning clouds & rain chances will drop highs back near 50° Saturday. (KY3)

For Saturday evening and night, we could see some moderate to heavy pockets of rain pass through as the main upper-level low begins to pass overhead.

Rounds of rain (sometimes moderate to heavy) will stick around for Saturday night. (KY3)

Sunday morning will start with scattered rain for much of the area. Once we get into the afternoon, the rain will move off to the east & northeast while the clouds hold tough for the rest of the day. The additional rain on the way could leave areas with totals between a quarter of an inch to over an inch before we dry out Sunday afternoon.

While the amounts will vary from a quarter of an inch to just over an inch, additional rain will be on the way by Saturday. (KY3)

With clouds holding on for Sunday, it will be a cool day with highs in the upper 40s to wrap up the holiday weekend. Sunshine will return Monday with highs climbing back into the middle 50s. By Tuesday, another upper-level low and a strong cold front will start to approach from the west. Ahead of the front, we’ll be mild with highs in the middle 60s for Tuesday with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and into the night.

With a strong upper-level low and surface cold front, we'll push highs in the middle 60s ahead of it with some thunderstorm chances to watch. (KY3)

Everyone will feel the much colder temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday once we get behind that cold front. Even with mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday, it will be much colder with highs in the lower to middle 40s across the area.

After a strong cold front passes through, colder air will return by Wednesday of next week. (KY3)

In the long-range models there is general agreement on a slow-moving cold front arriving either Friday or Saturday, with overrunning moisture. This could mean a wet weekend, and with cold air lurking not far to the north, we’ll have to watch for some wintry weather potential. Since plenty can change between now and next weekend, we’ll keep a close eye on that over the next several days.

