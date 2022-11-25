Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present.

Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating traffic lights to keep everyone moving. Engineers keep an eye on traffic and adjust the patterns as needed to ensure drivers can get their holiday shopping done promptly. Heavy traffic is expected all over Springfield and engineers are asking that everyone be cautious when on the roads today.

“If you’re a driver trying to get in and out of business on a busy street, be wary of when traffic is stopped,” said Traffic Engineer Jason Saliba. “Other drivers might wave you on. Be sure to check both lanes and not just the one lane that stopped a lot of times, people will wave one another on, and then the other lane of traffic may be going 40 miles an hour still, and then an accident happens.”

If you plan to take advantage of some deals today, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

1. Put the phone down. You’ll want to keep your eyes on the road to watch for sudden stops in the traffic flow.

2. When you are in parking lots, watch out for pedestrians.

3. Plan where you want to stop and how you will get there. This will help you navigate the heavy traffic and promptly get where you need to go.

Heavy traffic can lead to more car accidents, so it’s important to be extra cautious today to avoid having a wreck.

“The most common type of accident is going to be a rear-end collision, And that’s an especially high risk during these holiday shopping times because a lot of times, there’ll be stopped traffic in areas you don’t expect,” said Saliba. “So just be sure to give yourself a little bit, a little bit of extra following space in front of you. So that in case you do have to stop, you’ll have just that much more time.”

