La Russell residents continue Christmas tradition of lighting water pump

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA RUSSELL, Mo. (KY3) - Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting.

La Russell was one of the first towns settled in Jasper County in the 1830′s along the Spring River. And then it was solidified with a school as Union Pacific Railroad made it a stop on their newly-built tracks.

The original pump for the town was stationed a few blocks away however the last 80 years or so it was in the middle of town — the middle of the Main Street — in front of the Post Office.

”Tonight was another moment frozen in time at La Russell’s annual pump lighting, where folks gather each Thanksgiving evening for a short parade (complete with a kazoo band), fireworks, and the lighting of the old-fashioned water pump that still sits in the middle of the road,” states Kaitlyn McConnell of Ozarks Alive who attended.

After the parade, the pump is lit and the fireworks light up the sky.

Kids also get a chance to talk to Santa as he sits on the pump pedestal.

