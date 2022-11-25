Springfield reports more shots fired calls in 2022 than all of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you believe gun violence in Springfield has worsened in 2022, you are not wrong.

In 2021, police reported a total of 294 shots fired calls with 63 injuries. In 2022, as of the latest numbers at the end of October, police report 320 shots fired calls, surpassing last year by 26 calls. Of those calls, 59 suffered gunshot wounds, four away from a record.

“We’re at 59 so far this year, with two more months to go,” said Chief Paul Williams. “I would hope that we don’t have four more people shot and we would be less than last year. But indications are we’re probably going to exceed that number from last year.”

Police say their special investigation team seized more than 200 guns from criminals last month. The chief says despite that, most of these shootings are coming from legal gun owners.

“The part that’s uncontrollable is legal gun owners who use them irresponsibly,” said Chief Williams. “And that’s unfortunate. What I see when I look at the stats, it’s not criminal to shoot guns in the air. It’s people that are using guns, not the way they’re intended to.”

Chief Williams says the number one thing that will help get these numbers down is to practice responsible gun ownership.

“You should only have a firearm, or there’s handgun or rifle out and accessible, when you’re going to use it, there’s absolutely no reason to just be carrying around or having it in your truck or your car in your first just because you want to, that leads to the responsible use of that firearm, or the fact that if you forget where it’s at, it’s a target of theft,” said Chief Williams. “We do recover a lot of stolen guns that are used in crimes later.”

