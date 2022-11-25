On Your Side: Bigger crowds expected on Black Friday

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The busiest shopping day of the year has officially started. Post pandemic and inflation are the driving force why bigger crowds are expected this weekend.

The National Retail Federation’s survey, shows 115 million people say they plan to shop on Black Friday. 67% of them say in-stores. That’s up slightly from last year.

To take advantage of ‘one day only’ doorbuster deals and grabbing those must-have items, like toys and TVs, it’s probably worth your time to get out early. Otherwise, shop when it’s convenient for you.

”Black Friday is the time to get the best prices on TVs. We’ve seen a lot of analysts say Thanksgiving is the best time to get tech devices. But we tend to see those prices last through the weekend. So you really don’t have to wait. You’re not going to see better prices on Cyber Monday. You might see different items available compared to Black Friday, but for the most part the sales are going to be the same,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Download apps like BuyVia, Shopkick, ShopSavvy, and Shopular. Those let you scan bar codes or QR codes to compare prices, get discounts, and score coupons.

