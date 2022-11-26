Ball State defeats Missouri State 67-64

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Payton Sparks scored 24 points as Ball State beat Missouri State 67-64 on Saturday.

Sparks added 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (4-2). Jarron Coleman added 10 points while shooting 4 for 18, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Demarius Jacobs finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (2-3) were led by Chance Moore, who recorded 14 points. Alston Mason added 12 points and Bryan Trimble Jr. had nine points.

