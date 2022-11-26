Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots

Professional cornholers gather to raise toys and funds for Toys for Tots.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new pastime is making headway in the Ozarks: cornhole. And on Saturday, many cornholers, professional and amateur, gathered in Nixa for charity.

Toys for Tots sponsored the tournament at the Ozarks Event Center Saturday afternoon. In order to compete, you had to pay to play and the players even donated toys for kids.

“We have 19 teams they’re from all the way up from St. Roberts some are from Fayetteville Arkansas. So they’ve traveled from all over the state and the region,” said Wesley Melton, a retired Army major.

The top team took home a grand prize of $400.

