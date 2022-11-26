FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying out & staying cool for Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. As advertised, our storm system that brought in the clouds first today is making sure rain chances stick around for tonight & to start our Sunday out. Not only is the surface low quickly working to the northeast, so is the upper-level low riding along with it. As this system passes and another cold front from the west passes through on Sunday, it will lead to a cloudy and cool end to the holiday weekend.

Under the continued cloud cover tonight, the periods of rain will continue. As the storm system passes overhead, it will strengthen and try to pull in a little more moisture. That will result in some moderate to heavy pockets of rain at times as the rain continues to rotate through from south to north into late tonight.

Heading into the overnight hours, the backside of the system will begin to press in and pull in some drier air. That will lead to our rain chances backing down to scattered showers and some areas of drizzle for Sunday morning under cloudy skies.

By the start of the afternoon, the rain chances will be out of here as the system continues to lift to the northeast. Until it clears out, many spots are fair game to see additional rain amounts between .40″ and over an inch and a quarter.

Even with another quick cold front passing through Sunday, it won’t clear the clouds out right away. Given that and the returning northwesterly breeze for the day ahead, we’ll have highs in the upper 40s across the Missouri Ozarks and near 50° in northern Arkansas.

For Monday, we’ll get a break in between storm systems with mostly sunny skies returning. That will take us from a cold start around 30° to highs in the lower to middle 50s for the afternoon. Then, our next system starts to approach on Tuesday. Ahead of the upper-level low down below and a strong cold front at the surface, we’ll have highs quickly jumping into the middle 60s across the Ozarks. Plus, we’ll also have a chance for some scattered showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms ahead of the front by late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening.

As the colder air comes in on the backside of the upper low and the cold front, we can’t rule out a few flurries trying to mix in by early Wednesday morning. However, this one-two punch will make sure we turn much colder for Wednesday.

How much colder are we talking about? Our normal high from next Tuesday through next week should be around 52°. We’ll go from highs around 64° on Tuesday to daytime highs in the upper 30s for Wednesday. After that drop, we will start to moderate these temperatures with highs returning to the middle 40s by Thursday and quickly into the upper 50s by next weekend.

Speaking of next weekend, we’re still watching the potential for a storm system to come our way by next Saturday and early that following week. So far, we could see a few showers on Saturday before better rain chances try to build in on that following Sunday and Monday. There’s also a chance that the system could end with some wintry weather by that following Tuesday. We know the drill, though. Plenty can change between now and the time that storm system arrives. We’ll keep a close eye on that over the next several days.

