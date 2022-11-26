FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain returns on this chilly Saturday

Good early Saturday morning, everyone. After a nice and bright Black Friday, our Small Business Saturday will look and feel like a repeat of our weather on Thanksgiving. We’re seeing clouds build in from the south this morning as our storm system starts to lift away from Oklahoma and Texas.

The upper-level low that caused rain and snow in Texas & New Mexico on Black Friday is ready to head our way today. (KY3)

As the system comes our way, we’ll stay dry through the morning. However, the clouds will continue to build in from the south and southwest.

Clouds will continue to build this morning while the rain holds off to our southwest. (KY3)

After we get past the noon hour, the light to moderate rain chances will start to overtake the Ozarks through the rest of the day.

After a dry and cloudy start, the light to moderate rain will build in from the south this afternoon. (KY3)

Even with the clouds and returning rain chances, a southeast breeze at 10-20 mph will take us from our cold start this morning to highs around 50° this afternoon.

Like Thanksgiving, it will be a chilly afternoon with cloudy skies and returning rain chances. (KY3)

Heading into this evening and tonight, the rain chances will pick up in intensity for parts of the Ozarks. Even with this resulting in some moderate to heavy downpours at times, we aren’t expecting any thunderstorms or flooding concerns to arise as we continue into tonight.

Under continued cloudy skies, some moderate to heavy pockets of rain can't be ruled out as we head into tonight. (KY3)

Heading into Sunday, the storm system will start lifting to the northeast away from the Ozarks. That means we’ll have scattered rain and some areas of drizzle for our Sunday morning to start the day out. Once we get into the afternoon, the rain will be gone while the clouds will hold tough through the rest of the day.

Sunday starts with scattered rain for some before we dry out by the afternoon. (KY3)

On top of the average half an inch of rain across the area we saw on Thanksgiving, the additional rounds of rain will bring an additional half inch to an inch and a quarter to the area. Since these numbers don’t look like it will lead to any minor flooding concerns, this will just be beneficial rain we’ll welcome with open arms.

With today's and tomorrow morning's rain, we'll see another round of much need rain totals. (KY3)

With the cloudy skies staying with us for Sunday, we’ll go from lows in the lower to middle 40s to highs in the upper 40s to about 50° for our highs.

While we will dry out for Sunday, the clouds will keep us cool to wrap up the weekend. (KY3)

For Monday, we’ll get a break in between storm systems with mostly sunny skies returning. That will take us from a cold start around 29° to highs in the middle 50s for the afternoon. Then, our next system starts to approach on Tuesday. Ahead of the upper-level low down below and a strong cold front at the surface, we’ll have highs quickly jumping into the middle 60s across the Ozarks. Plus, we’ll also have a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front by late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening.

A cold front & upper-level low will push highs into the middle 60s Tuesday. It'll also try to bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to some parts of the Ozarks. (KY3)

The big impact we’ll all feel behind that cold front, though, will be much colder air for Wednesday. Even though we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday, the colder air on the way in for Wednesday will result in lows around 30° and highs only near 40°.

Behind a strong cold front, we'll see another taste of cool winter air on Wednesday. (KY3)

Quiet weather holds for Thursday and Friday with highs on the rebound. Building upper-level heights will push highs into the middle 40s on Thursday and middle 50s for Friday. We’re still watching a potential storm system by next weekend, though. The latest indications we have shows a few showers possible with increasing clouds by next Saturday. Despite that, it looks like a bit of a mild Saturday with highs pushing into the lower 60s.

