IT’S TIME: How to safely hang outdoor holiday lighting and decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Holiday lights are starting to go up and many in the Ozarks took advantage of the great weather Friday to decorate their homes.

When putting these lights up yourselves keep in mind of some precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.

KY3 spoke with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District who says one big thing to keep in mind is to not hang indoor lights outside.

“One of our big concerns is overloading outlets or breaker panels and things of that nature,” said Assistant Chief Grant Peters. “Also try to avoid wet and icy conditions because the most common injuries are slips and falls on the ladder.”

Peters says to always check your lights first for broken lights, frayed wires and to pay attention to your outlets.

Jacob Jester who lives in Rogersville says this is their second year decorating themselves.

”It took a couple of hours because I had to figure out where to put the ladder and the best place to actually put it,” said Jester.

”If you guys are gonna be up using a ladder make sure your ladder is stable and It’s a good solid platform to stand on,” said Peters.

Assistant Chief Peters says the most common ways fires start are from overloaded outlets to even leaves in the gutter and a wire is frayed or exposed.

For those not interested in hanging their own lights fireman say hiring a local company to do it for you is the next best safe option.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.