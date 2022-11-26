Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Some Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their Neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd.

According to Nixa officials, Norton Rd. will be closed on November 28 and remain closed until the Truman Blvd. Extension Project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.

“Pembrook Ave. and W. Butterfield Dr. intersections will be closed at alternating times, ensuring the Meadow Brook subdivision is still accessible. However, north and southbound traffic on Norton Rd. will be prohibited until the project’s completion,” the City of Nixa said in a Facebook post.

The Truman Blvd. Extension Project is to extend Truman Blvd from Heather Glenn Dr. south to the intersection of Bailey St, and from Livingston south to Norton Rd. The City says the extension of Truman to Norton will mean Norton will be renamed Truman.

An existing section of Norton Rd will become an abandoned roadway. Improvements to Truman will include sidewalks connecting Highway 14 all the way to W. Pembrook Ave.

Nixa leaders hope this project will improve street connectivity in Nixa, improve traffic flow and safety, and more sidewalk connectivity.

The project is being funded by state, federal, and city funding that is broken down like this:

Water Department Budget: $130,000.00

Street Department Budget: $1,757,816.00

Cost Share: 80% Federal Highway Association, 20% City of Nixa

In a previous KY3 article, Nixa Director of Communications Drew Douglas shared this project has been in the works since 2016. Preliminary plans for the project were completed in 2018.

“This is something we’ve had in the works for a long time,” said Douglas. “In fact, going back to 2016 Ozark Transportation Organization’s major thoroughfares plan.”

You can learn more about the project here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.