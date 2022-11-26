Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights.

The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights, there is a mix of unique structures and landscaping at the 75-acre garden.

Several families took advantage of the decent weather Friday to check out the lights.

“Little kids were just squealing and just look at this, running all over and can’t wait to see the next thing. So it’s totally worth getting off the couch and getting out. It’s beautiful,” said Rebecca Davis.

“It was great, we love it. We come every year, it’s one of our favorite things to do at Christmas. It’s really pretty and just a peaceful and enjoyable experience to have as a family in Springfield,” said the Wilson family.

The cost to get in is $7 per adult; $3 for children ages three to 12 and kids two and under are free.

If you didn’t make it to the opening night, dont worry, the garden is open every weekend through New Year’s Eve, and the day after Christmas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
hospital beds
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
Courtesy: CU
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer.
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer

Latest News

Christmas tree farms in the Ozarks feeling the brunt end of inflation and drought
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow
Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm
Christmas tree farms in the Ozarks feeling the brunt end of inflation and drought
Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at...
Doctor from Liberty Hospital nominated for NFL’s Fan of the Year Award