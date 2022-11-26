Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights.

The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights, there is a mix of unique structures and landscaping at the 75-acre garden.

Several families took advantage of the decent weather Friday to check out the lights.

“Little kids were just squealing and just look at this, running all over and can’t wait to see the next thing. So it’s totally worth getting off the couch and getting out. It’s beautiful,” said Rebecca Davis.

“It was great, we love it. We come every year, it’s one of our favorite things to do at Christmas. It’s really pretty and just a peaceful and enjoyable experience to have as a family in Springfield,” said the Wilson family.

The cost to get in is $7 per adult; $3 for children ages three to 12 and kids two and under are free.

If you didn’t make it to the opening night, dont worry, the garden is open every weekend through New Year’s Eve, and the day after Christmas.

