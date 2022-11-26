Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working off preliminary information and will not confirm if there is more than one suspect.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

In a news conference Friday night, police added that they do not believe this was a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield...
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
hospital beds
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
Courtesy: CU
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer.
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
England's Harry Maguire, right, vies for the ball with Haji Wright of the United States during...
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at...
Doctor from Liberty Hospital nominated for NFL’s Fan of the Year Award
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology...
US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,400+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 100+ daily new cases