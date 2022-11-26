Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun at police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in custody after a shooting on N. Boonville, just south of Kearny Street.

Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. as officers were on the scene for a domestic disturbance call when another person fired the shots.

Right now police are searching for the weapon that was used.

Police say no one was injured.

KY3 is waiting to hear more information from officers on scene and will update this story.

