Undefeated Missouri beats Houston Christian 105-69

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — DeAndre Gholston scored 22 points, Kobe Brown had 19 points and undefeated Missouri eased past Houston Christian 105-69 on Saturday.

Missouri has won its first seven games of a season for the first time since the 2013-14 team began 10-0. The Tigers play at Wichita State (3-2) on Tuesday.

Missouri made four 3-pointers in a game-opening 16-0 run. The Tigers started the game shooting 85% from the field (11 of 13) for a 27-5 lead. Gholston scored a season-high 17 points in the first half.

Noah Carter added 14 points and D’Moi Hodge had 13 points and five steals for Missouri. Carter also had five assists and Mizzou eclipsed 20 for the seventh game in a row, using 28 helpers for 43 baskets.

Missouri entered with the nation’s sixth-ranked scoring offense at 91.3 points per game. The Tigers finished 43-of-67 shooting (64.2%) with 11 3-pointers.

Maks Klanjscek scored 17 points and Andrew King had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Houston Christian (1-6). Tristan Moore added 11 points. The Huskies turned it over 23 times.

