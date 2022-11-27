Authorities find one dead, still searching for another person at Lake of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - One man has died and authorities are searching for another person at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, troopers recieved a call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday requesting assistance to find two people last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers were able to find the man but searched for the second person. Troopers will continue their search for the second person Sunday.

